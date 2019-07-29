StormTeam 3: Tracking a Pleasant Week Ahead

Photo Gallery 4 Images
Another change is one the way as the cold front responsible for bringing us showers and storms on Sunday continues to move out east. What's left? High pressure! High pressure continues to build as I type which will, in turn, force cooler and drier air in from the north. Once again, the work week will begin on a very pleasant note with temperatures topping off in the middle 70s (below the norm) and lows falling into the lower 50s (also below the norm) - give the AC another break! Some clouds will be sticking around this Monday with mostly sunny skies dominant through the rest of the week. Temps will, once again, slowly be on the upward trend through the week with lower 80s and a small rain chance returning for Saturday. Any threat for severe weather looks to remain low.
