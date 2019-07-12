Clear
StormTeam 3: Tracking a Heatwave and a Possibility for Strong Storms

I'm tracking the kick off to a summer heatwave alongside the chance for severe storms

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 5:53 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Start planning for a prolonged heatwave kicking off Friday and lasting well into next week. Temperatures are expected to drive into the upper 80s and even low to mid 90s by next week. Monday looks to bring the scariest heat indices ranging from 95-100+. Humidity will be on the increase as well with dew points popping into the lower 70s starting this weekend - that's downright tropical! A very weak cold front without a lot of convergence or cold air will slice through the Upper Midwest Friday evening bringing a marginal chance of severe weather for the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday. The main risks will be hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Throughout this heatwave, isolated chances for showers and storms are sprinkled throughout the next work week.

Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
