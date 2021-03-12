StormTeam 3: Tracking Wintry Weather For Monday

Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are still monitoring the potential for a winter storm to affect the region heading into Sunday night and Monday. The storm system is expected to bring rain and snow to the area, beginning as rain showers Sunday evening, and transitioning to all snow by Monday. Depending up how long the transition to snow takes will have a huge impact on how much snow accumulation the area will see. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the outcome of this storm system, but note that there is potential for several inches of snow accumulation across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by Monday evening. If you have travel plans Sunday night or Monday, continue to monitor the forecast for updates as there could be travel impacts on Monday. You can get updates on the go by downloading the KIMT Weather App from your phones app store. You'll get the latest weather alerts, and updates from our KIMT meteorologists on this developing winter storm.