StormTeam 3: Tracking Warm Temperatures for Fireworks

As night arrives on the 4th expect some warmer conditions through the night. Lower to mid 80s will take us to 10 PM. After, expect some upper 70s to finish off the holiday. Overnight into Monday, expect nighttime lows to be in the lower 70s.
Tracking Warm Temperatures for Fireworks
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 11:09 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2021 11:10 PM
