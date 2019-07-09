Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way

Tracking our severe potential today followed but a lot of sunshine

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 6:33 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 6:42 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

High pressure centered over the Great Lakes region and was responsible for our dry and sunny Monday. That will continue to track eastward through Tuesday.

As it does, it will allow for energy to the west to make its move into our area, bringing back the threat for more showers and storms. Although the severe threat is on the lower side strong storms will still be possible starting this afternoon and into the evening.

Any storms that develop could bring A LOT of rain to the area and minor flooding will be possible once again. The front responsible for the rain threat will then pass all the way through the viewing area on Wednesday pulling in cooler and drier air.

Highs will fall into the 70s and low 80s for midweek. Quieter weather takes over the rest of the week behind another high. Coming into the weekend, much warmer air arrives alongside hot/humid/hazy headlines.

Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
Tracking Storm Chances Today, Sun Tomorrow

StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way

