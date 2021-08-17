StormTeam 3: Tracking Storm Chances For The End Of The Week

Our next weather system is looming for the end of the workweek. An area of low pressure is expected to develop across the Dakota and will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Dakotas and Nebraska on Thursday. This storm system will move east for Friday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota late Friday into Friday night. It's possible that some of the storms could be on the strong side as well, so definitely something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring for the end of the week.