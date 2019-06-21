StormTeam 3: Tracking the severe threat into the weekend

Welcome to summer, my friends! It's still looking to come in with a bang as we continue to track potentially severe weather developing today and into the weekend. Even now, models are rather spread out on timing and location - for this morning, a lot of the activity will aim south of I-90, encompassing the majority of the state of Iowa. Our area, north Iowa, is looking at a chance for showers and thunderstorms as early as 8 am, but the severe threat looks to stay south during this time. Temperatures and cloud cover will play a huge role in our own severe weather set up, especially today. The more sun we see will only help warm things up and increase instability.

The biggest threat has now moved from overnight Friday/early morning Saturday to the daypart and evening hours of Saturday. The moist and unstable air mass we've been talking about through the week will make a move northward into our area and the big question remains: how far north will the associated warm front get? This is exactly why we see a threat for all types of severe weather - including a tornado or two along the warm front. Keep your eyes on the forecast through Saturday, you know we'll be doing the same!

Sunday features less of a chance for severe development but more showers and storms capable of producing heavy rainfall.