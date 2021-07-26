Clear
StormTeam 3: Tracking Severe Chance, Dangerous Heat, Tuesday/Wednesday

The more heat there is in the air, the more energy there is for storms

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 7:25 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 7 Images

Well here we go, a lot going on in the forecast the next few days between dangerously hot temps and chances for severe weather. Let's spell it out day by day.

MONDAY

High Temp: 89

Dew Point: 60-65

Max Heat Index: 90-95

Chance of Rain: 20%

Monday morning saw some brief rain showers in spots, but these thin clouds will grow upwards as they day progresses, and mostly sunny skies will take hold in between the clouds. Winds will kick up to 20mph gusts out of the south this afternoon as high temps near 90 degrees, with the heat index just above that. Isolated storms will be possible as temps begin to cool late in the afternoon, with this chance for storms lasting into early Tuesday morning. 

TUESDAY

High Temp: 92

Dew Point: 65-75

Max Heat Index: 95-102

Chance of Rain: 30%

An even hotter day as south winds continue to push in more heat and humidity. The heat index will begin to push into dangerous territory with some areas likely nearing 100 degrees in the afternoon. It will be another mostly sunny day, but likely even more sunny than Monday still. There will be enough energy in the atmosphere for strong severe storms to occur, but that's if they occur at all. There is a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather in southern Minnesota. Small discrete but intense supercell thunderstorms could take hold in the afternoon and evening, but that is conditional on the mid layers of the atmosphere being cool enough to allow them to start at all. Be weather aware Tuesday and Wednesday between the chances for strong storms and also the heat. Your phone app is likely going to be wrong to some extent and not give you the full story.

WEDNESDAY

High Temp: 94

Dew Point: 68-78

Max Heat Index: 98-110

Chance of Rain: 40%

And speaking of Wednesday, its the hottest of them all. High temps in the mid 80s paired with dew points in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. That's pushing the feels like temp likely above 100 degrees for most of the area. Not only that, but there is a bit better of a chance for more isolated storms (again some of which could be severe) Wednesday afternoon and evening as temps begin to cool.

THURSDAY and after...

Temps and humidity drop off Thursday, with highs through the weekend in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. Still hot and humid, but not to the magnitude of the first half of the week. The rest of the week likely remains mostly sunny still. The vast majority of us will not see enough rain to help drought conditions these next few weeks.

