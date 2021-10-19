StormTeam 3: Tracking Scattered Storms Wednesday

The cold weather is drawing closer and closer. And the longer we hold onto these above average temps into Fall and then Winter, the more chaotic the weather likely becomes.

We will see an example of this pattern this week, when temps will drop form the mid 70s Tuesday to the low 30s by Friday morning with thunderstorms nestled between.

Tuesday will be another brilliant sunny and warm day with highs in the mid 70s. A storm system form the Rockies will pass through the Upper Midwest Wednesday with occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a potential for hail during afternoon thunderstorms when temps are in the low to mid 60s thanks to that cold winter air aloft drawing closer. Isolated accounts of this hail could exceed larger than 1 inch in diameter and be enough for a severe thunderstorm warning.

That cold air moves in for the rest of the week. Between Thursday and Sunday high temps will be around only 50 degrees, with Thursday and Friday night seeing temps drop to near and below freezing.

More rain arrives Sunday, with more chances next week.