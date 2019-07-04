Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking Scattered Rain Possible for the 4th

On-and-off rain chances headline our 4th of July...but will the rain be ruining our fireworks?

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:39 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Early this Thursday morning a band of storms (some severe warned) attempted to break into our area. It was fun to watch as a lot of the energy died down and we were left with just a few light spotty showers around. That being said, our chances for showers and storms are not done yet. Similarly to Wednesday, storm activity will be scattered around today with a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for some to become severe. The main threats today will be some stronger downbursts and heavier rainfall, hail will also be possible. The complication comes when trying to pinpoint exactly who will be seeing the rain and when. Activity will truly be scattered - no large organized line of storms is expected, which is good news. The best thing you can do now is to download the FREE KIMT weather app on your smart phone. The app comes with a radar that focuses on your current location and warns of any storms/lightning in your vicinity. 

Otherwise, it should be a relatively nice day - with  high UV Index. If storms pop, they will not last terribly long. The storms may delay some outdoor plans at the most...but anything is still very possible. 

Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking On and Off Rain for the 4th
