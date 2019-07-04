StormTeam 3: Tracking Scattered Rain Possible for the 4th

Early this Thursday morning a band of storms (some severe warned) attempted to break into our area. It was fun to watch as a lot of the energy died down and we were left with just a few light spotty showers around. That being said, our chances for showers and storms are not done yet. Similarly to Wednesday, storm activity will be scattered around today with a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for some to become severe. The main threats today will be some stronger downbursts and heavier rainfall, hail will also be possible. The complication comes when trying to pinpoint exactly who will be seeing the rain and when. Activity will truly be scattered - no large organized line of storms is expected, which is good news. The best thing you can do now is to download the FREE KIMT weather app on your smart phone. The app comes with a radar that focuses on your current location and warns of any storms/lightning in your vicinity.

Otherwise, it should be a relatively nice day - with high UV Index. If storms pop, they will not last terribly long. The storms may delay some outdoor plans at the most...but anything is still very possible.