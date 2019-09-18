StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain

There remains a small chance some of us could see some early morning showers this Wednesday otherwise patchy fog and cloudy skies will be the headline.

A mess of spotty showers, with a few storms embedded, is currently moving in very slowly from the west and it's looking like bits and pieces of the band could be with us through the morning hours.

No severe weather is expected.

This, however, does begin a bit of a more active pattern with rain chances returning late tonight and into Thursday. Chances decrease once again for Friday before heading back up for Saturday. As of now, the severe weather risks look to remain west of the area during this time but general thunderstorms are still likely with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and a bout of strong winds.

Stronger storms may impact the area through Saturday - the severe risks cannot be determined completely at this time but do look higher than what we'll see during the rest of the workweek. The atmosphere will calm down starting Sunday, behind the rainy weather. Mostly sunny skies and near-but-slightly-above average temps return for the start of fall (Monday).