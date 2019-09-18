Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain

More active weather is on the way starting this morning and lasting through Saturday

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 7:08 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

There remains a small chance some of us could see some early morning showers this Wednesday otherwise patchy fog and cloudy skies will be the headline.

A mess of spotty showers, with a few storms embedded, is currently moving in very slowly from the west and it's looking like bits and pieces of the band could be with us through the morning hours.

No severe weather is expected.

This, however, does begin a bit of a more active pattern with rain chances returning late tonight and into Thursday. Chances decrease once again for Friday before heading back up for Saturday. As of now, the severe weather risks look to remain west of the area during this time but general thunderstorms are still likely with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and a bout of strong winds.

Stronger storms may impact the area through Saturday - the severe risks cannot be determined completely at this time but do look higher than what we'll see during the rest of the workweek. The atmosphere will calm down starting Sunday, behind the rainy weather. Mostly sunny skies and near-but-slightly-above average temps return for the start of fall (Monday).

Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
