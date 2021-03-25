Clear
StormTeam 3: Tracking Rain for Saturday

Rain showers moving back in to start the weekend.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: Aaron White

A system is expected to move into the area Friday night and Saturday. This will bring rain to the area late Friday night and through Saturday. Most the rain will fall Saturday morning, but scattered showers will remain for the afternoon. Overall, the rain will be light, and amounts will generally be around 0.25". Sunny and mild conditions return on Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 508541

Reported Deaths: 6866
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1055611638
Ramsey44526835
Dakota38352406
Anoka34745405
Washington22929272
Stearns19454208
St. Louis15451289
Scott14236110
Wright13168120
Olmsted1220893
Sherburne928077
Carver852741
Clay719489
Rice700396
Blue Earth637538
Kandiyohi597079
Crow Wing540285
Chisago513848
Otter Tail504571
Benton480095
Mower430631
Winona427149
Goodhue409569
Douglas408470
Nobles389847
McLeod357654
Morrison353754
Polk349565
Beltrami348554
Itasca332651
Steele326111
Lyon324646
Becker323147
Isanti322957
Carlton308650
Freeborn301926
Pine292620
Nicollet276842
Brown265939
Todd256230
Le Sueur248622
Mille Lacs244047
Cass228126
Waseca216619
Meeker214336
Martin200029
Wabasha19273
Roseau185018
Hubbard162341
Houston159814
Dodge15884
Renville158243
Redwood151934
Pennington146718
Fillmore14559
Cottonwood142920
Chippewa141535
Wadena135420
Faribault134918
Sibley123510
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120536
Rock118617
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103824
Yellow Medicine101617
Jackson98010
Murray9698
Swift91418
Pope8926
Marshall81616
Stevens7709
Lake75919
Clearwater73214
Wilkin71411
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching64911
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5232
Grant5038
Norman4929
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42122
Red Lake3715
Traverse3385
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345688

Reported Deaths: 5631
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53804578
Linn19782322
Scott17670224
Black Hawk15196300
Woodbury14354216
Johnson1340377
Dubuque12625200
Dallas1052493
Pottawattamie10177150
Story990246
Warren531580
Clinton513287
Cerro Gordo508385
Webster502388
Sioux492469
Marshall471774
Muscatine439094
Des Moines434063
Wapello4198114
Buena Vista417339
Jasper397669
Plymouth380179
Lee355655
Marion349074
Jones288455
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272249
Crawford258836
Boone249730
Benton245954
Washington243249
Dickinson220241
Mahaska218847
Jackson213340
Kossuth205158
Tama205068
Clay196625
Delaware191439
Winneshiek187631
Page184119
Buchanan182830
Fayette181338
Cedar176723
Wright176232
Hamilton175544
Hardin174439
Harrison170571
Clayton161855
Butler160832
Mills153220
Cherokee152837
Floyd151241
Poweshiek150732
Lyon149241
Madison149219
Allamakee147948
Iowa143223
Hancock140033
Winnebago133531
Grundy133331
Cass132452
Calhoun132011
Jefferson129735
Appanoose124547
Louisa124248
Mitchell123340
Sac122418
Shelby122334
Union121231
Chickasaw120815
Emmet120540
Humboldt116725
Guthrie112728
Franklin110721
Palo Alto104622
Howard101922
Unassigned9960
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91328
Ida86932
Adair83531
Pocahontas82319
Monona78830
Davis78124
Greene75110
Lucas74521
Osceola70116
Worth6778
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57810
Van Buren54018
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Mild temperatures expected through the extended forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

