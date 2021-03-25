StormTeam 3: Tracking Rain for Saturday

A system is expected to move into the area Friday night and Saturday. This will bring rain to the area late Friday night and through Saturday. Most the rain will fall Saturday morning, but scattered showers will remain for the afternoon. Overall, the rain will be light, and amounts will generally be around 0.25". Sunny and mild conditions return on Sunday to finish off the weekend.
Rain showers moving back in to start the weekend.
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 7:10 PM
