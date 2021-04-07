StormTeam 3: Tracking Rain To Arrive Tonight Through Friday

A storm system building into the region will bring periods of rain to the area tonight and continue into Thursday and Friday. It won't be a total washout on Thursday and Friday, but plan on needing the umbrella at some point during the next couple of days. Overall, rainfall amounts will total over 0.50" for most locations, and some may pick up over 1" by the end of the day on Friday. Drier conditions arrive late Saturday and into Sunday to finish off the weekend.