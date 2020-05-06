StormTeam 3: Tracking Our Late Week Cool Down

Wednesday will top off as the warmest day of 7-day forecast, keeping things in the low 60s, below average, but giving us some sunnier skies and light winds. Thursday, we'll remain in the low 60s as clouds build back in. By Friday, that's when we'll be feeling a big hit in temps. Highs will struggle to make it into the 50s with temps falling below freezing overnight and well into Saturday morning. Widespread frost should be planned for so you'll want to cover more sensitive spring plants! The cold snap doesn't stop there. Longer range forecasts continue to show a very high chance that temperatures will remain below the daily norms for a good portion of the country - including our area. Normal temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s.