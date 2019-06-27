Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Tracking More Severe Weather Through Thursday

Storms could pop as early as the late AM commute, will be off and on through the day.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:33 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 4:52 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 5 Images

The main concern this Thursday is the risk for thunderstorms starting late this morning and lasting through the afternoon. The storms could easily become severe as we ride along the northern side of a progressing, then passing, warm front moving in from the south. This front will ultimately be responsible for pumping temps and dew points up for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday bringing heat indices to a dangerous level.

Severe threats today include damaging winds gusts of 50+ mph, larger hail, and localized heavy rainfall thanks to the moisture being pumped into the area by the advancing front (once again acting as a moisture transport). There is a chance, albeit on the lower side, for a few tornadoes to develop along with a line of powerful storms. Localized flooding will be very possible through the day and depending on the activity during the afternoon redevelopment could occur coming into tonight and the overnight.

Currently, the majority of our area sits under a slight risk for severe development. 

Be sure to keep up with the forecast as the day progresses as this system will feature many variables (as they always do) and potential changes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking More Severe Weather Through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Image

Fire simulation at Rochesterfest

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Community Events