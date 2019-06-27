StormTeam 3: Tracking More Severe Weather Through Thursday

The main concern this Thursday is the risk for thunderstorms starting late this morning and lasting through the afternoon. The storms could easily become severe as we ride along the northern side of a progressing, then passing, warm front moving in from the south. This front will ultimately be responsible for pumping temps and dew points up for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday bringing heat indices to a dangerous level.

Severe threats today include damaging winds gusts of 50+ mph, larger hail, and localized heavy rainfall thanks to the moisture being pumped into the area by the advancing front (once again acting as a moisture transport). There is a chance, albeit on the lower side, for a few tornadoes to develop along with a line of powerful storms. Localized flooding will be very possible through the day and depending on the activity during the afternoon redevelopment could occur coming into tonight and the overnight.

Currently, the majority of our area sits under a slight risk for severe development.

Be sure to keep up with the forecast as the day progresses as this system will feature many variables (as they always do) and potential changes.