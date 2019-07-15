StormTeam 3: Tracking More Heat & Severe Weather Risks

Clear
Posted: Jul 15, 2019 4:53 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

The midsummer heatwave trudges on this Monday and although some of us will struggle to pop into the 90s, dew points remain high in the 70s and keeping things sticky. Luckily, a bit of a breeze may cool things down - if only temporarily. Winds coming in from the warm southwest will be on the stronger side with gusts nearing 30 mph during the afternoon. Some will see more sunshine than others thanks to extremely scattered rain activity to the west heading our way. Most of this will dry out before reaching the area, but the clouds will remain. Similarly to the last several days, we sit in a marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday. As of late, storms has struggled to manifest in our area but the threat is still there. If, and only if, storms can pop could they become severe. Hail, strong winds, and heavy rain remain the biggest threat to the area. The week will end on a sunny note with temps keeping close to the 90s until things look to finally begin cooling off by Sunday.

Community Events