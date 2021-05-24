StormTeam 3: Tracking MUCH cooler conditions later this week

Have you been enjoying the warm and humid weather?! Well... unfortunately we're saying goodbye to that later this week. A cold front will sweep through the region Tuesday evening, ushering in cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. With clouds and rain around on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm, and most of us will be stuck in the 40s and 50s to finish off the workweek. Luckily, conditions will improve for Memorial Day weekend.
A big cool down is expected later this week as highs only reach the 50s.
Posted: May 24, 2021 8:54 PM
Updated: May 24, 2021 8:55 PM
