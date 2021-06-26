StormTeam 3: Tracking Chances for Rain This Week

It has been a stormy past few days across the Med City and we are not completely out of the woods yet as rain chances are still around for this upcoming week. While it is a shame that we will have to fight off the chances for showers and storms, some much needed rainfall is welcomed as we continue to put a dent in the drought we are experiencing. Day long systems such as today will help with cutting our severe and moderate drought risk down, especially if we can avoid the risk of severe weather that can come from these systems.
Tracking more chances for showers this upcoming work week
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 7:06 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 8:48 PM
