StormTeam 3: Tracking a winter storm for the weekend

We've entered a bit of an active weather pattern after one big winter storm moved through Iowa on Monday, we're already tracking another storm for the upcoming weekend. Computer models are in agreement with another storm system moving into the Midwest, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in the exact track of the storm, which will dictate how much snow parts of the region may see. This storm system is over the West Coast of the United States, and still has to move through the Rocky Mountains, so it's still pretty far away, which leaves a lot of time for this system to change. If you have plans for the upcoming weekend, keep an eye on the forecast each day, as we continue to analyze new data, and update the forecast to reflect any changes in the storm track. Also, you can stay updated to the latest changes with the KIMT Weather app. Just search for KIMT Weather in your phone's app store to download. Best part... it's FREE!