StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

During the weekend, concern was growing that we may be seeing our next round of wintry weather rolling through the area Tuesday into Wednesday. As time ticked forward, the snowfall began looking less and less likely - at least for us.
A powerful system to the south has developed, which will bring us nothing but increasing cloud cover through Monday. Meanwhile, activity is brewing just to the west of us with snow present in the Dakotas.
The western system will be moving south and merging with what's already there. With this southern movement, we're currently on track to dodge almost all of it! A few flurries/light snow may sneak in with the thickening cloud cover Tuesday through Wednesday but only a trace of snow is expected across the area.
After the system(s) move away to the east, cooler temps will invade the Upper Midwest from the north. Highs will stay in the teens by the end of the work week, as clouds continue to clear out, before warming back into the 30s by what's looking to be a sunny Sunday.
