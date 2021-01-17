StormTeam 3: Tracking Another Dry Week

Aside from a few chances for flurries, another mostly dry week is coming our way. Although a small disturbance is moving in from the northwest, a passing front will ultimately push the snow out of the trajectory and keep us dry, as well as cold. This cold front will keep temperatures near and below the 20-degree mark on Tuesday. Mild temperatures returning on Wednesday and Thursday will be accompanied by more sunshine and very low chances for any precipitation. Although temperatures will take a dip coming into the latter half of the week, sunny skies will stay relevant with no snowfall expected. Our next real chance for any snow returns on Saturday night through Sunday. It's still too early to determine how significant the impacts of the snow will be but it does give some hope to those of us seeking a little more white for the winter.