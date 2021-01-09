Clear
U.K. COVID-19 variant strain found in Minnesota

StormTeam 3: Tracking Another Above Average Week

After a near-normal weekend, warmer air returns for the work week

Posted: Jan 9, 2021 5:13 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2021 5:14 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Where's winter? A questions a lot of us have probably been asking thanks to the many above normal temperature stretches we've been experiencing over the last few weeks. Of course, we've had a few colder than normal days here and there, but the forecast has overwhelmingly been on the warmer side coming into the new year. Now again, another above-normal week is headed our way as we enter into Sunday, with temps staying above the daily norms into the next weekend. With the winds shifting and returning from the south starting late Sunday night, that will help propel temps above the freezing point on Monday, with highs soaring up near 40 degrees by Wednesday! To go along with the mild temps, we've been abnormally dry too. The dry trend will hold on through most of the week with just a small chance for some wintry precipitation coming in on Thursday. We're still keeping an eye on late January as a pattern shift looks possible, dragging in some arctic air. That being said, the next week will be another nice one across the area despite some cloudy days. Enjoy the mild air while we've got it! 

Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Mason City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Areas of fog possible tonight alongside rising temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

