StormTeam 3: Tracking a stretch of warm weather

The weather pattern has changed ... for the better!

A lift in the jetstream will be (mostly) present for the week ahead, allowing for warm air to stream in out of the south, and making for some above-average temps for the next two weeks.

The first week of March will feature many days topping out with high temps in the 40s. The first weekend of March could even see some temps in the 50s!

But wait, it gets better. It doesn't appear like this weather pattern will exit anytime soon. Long-range climate models are pointing towards a continued warm-up for the East Coast and Midwest through the remainder of the month of March.

The Climate Prediction Center is seeing this and is calling for it in their latest March forecast.

While it is indeed looking like an early start to Spring for us, don't be easily fooled. We are still likely to see some days in the 30s and 20s throughout the month - and with that some more snow. A significant enough warm-up could even beget a strong snowstorm or two. Luckily, we are not seeing anything like this yet in the forecast.

Be sure to enjoy the nice stretch of temps ahead.