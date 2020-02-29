Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking a stretch of warm weather

Maybe the groundhog got it right this time.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 6:55 PM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 8:28 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 4 Images

The weather pattern has changed ... for the better!

A lift in the jetstream will be (mostly) present for the week ahead, allowing for warm air to stream in out of the south, and making for some above-average temps for the next two weeks. 

The first week of March will feature many days topping out with high temps in the 40s. The first weekend of March could even see some temps in the 50s!

But wait, it gets better. It doesn't appear like this weather pattern will exit anytime soon. Long-range climate models are pointing towards a continued warm-up for the East Coast and Midwest through the remainder of the month of March.

The Climate Prediction Center is seeing this and is calling for it in their latest March forecast. 

While it is indeed looking like an early start to Spring for us, don't be easily fooled. We are still likely to see some days in the 30s and 20s throughout the month - and with that some more snow. A significant enough warm-up could even beget a strong snowstorm or two. Luckily, we are not seeing anything like this yet in the forecast. 

Be sure to enjoy the nice stretch of temps ahead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather LEAP DAY

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Image

VISIT TO BONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Image

Skating for UNICEF

Image

EXCLUSIVE: An immigrants story

Image

Leap day of kindness

Image

Healthy Moms and Babies act

Image

30 Hour Famine

Community Events