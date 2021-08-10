StormTeam 3: Tracking A Few Storms & Heat Tuesday

Another summer day means another summer storm.

Storms backed off Tuesday morning across the region thanks to a lack of any sort of front being in the vicinity to ignite storms, but it looks like they won't hold off for much longer.

A few storms will be possible across our region between 11am-3pm as a cold front, which has grown stronger and more potent over the course of Tuesday morning, plows across our area. Storms are unlikely to last more than an hour. Severe weather will be possible with wind and hail. Severe weather chances are much better further to the south and east near Decorah, Ia and parts of Southern Wisconsin.

The heat index, what it feels like outside with humidity, will still be very high today, but could be lowered a bit if you do end up seeing rain where you are. Expect this feels like temperature to reach into the mid-upper 90s this afternoon if you do not see rain. A heat advisory is in effect in Floyd county from noon to 7pm, when the heat index could top 100 degrees.

Wednesday remains humid, but then temps and humidity back off for the rest of the week starting Thursday and really being felt by Friday.