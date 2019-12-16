StormTeam 3: Tracking a dry week with warming temps

After three separate snow systems blasted through the area just last week it feels pretty good to report that this work week is looking to be a completely different story.

If you're a fan of the snow, this may not be the forecast for you but I know many people are glad road conditions will be staying decent as we slip closer to the holidays.

Although it's still far too early to get a holiday forecast, at least the week prior is looking pretty nice! Temperatures will drop by Wednesday, with highs only in the teens, but then shoot up for the weekend!

As of now, Sunday will warm into the mid-30s. During the entirety of the week, snow chances remain little to none. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies headline our days with mostly sunny skies on our chillier Wednesday.