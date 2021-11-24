StormTeam 3: Tracking A Cool Down For Thanksgiving

We average a white Thanksgiving about 30% of the time. We won't get it this year, but it will still feel wintry!

While temps are expected to top out on a cloudy and windy Wednesday at around 50 degrees, much cooler air is moving in out of the northwest with a cold front later in the day. This will push temps way way down. Temps will be in the teens Thursday morning with wind chills near zero degrees! Temps increase to the mid 20s Thanksgiving afternoon with plenty of sun, but still with a wind chill only in the teens.

Temps warm up marginally though the black Friday weekend, with some sparse chance for flurries or brief raindrops.