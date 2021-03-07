StormTeam 3: Tracking A Chance for Thunderstorms this Week

Monday will easily be one of the nicest days of the week and you'll want to get out an about to enjoy if you can! That being said, Tuesday will also bring well above-average temperatures in the 60s, but the warmth will be accompanied by another round of strong winds all before an incoming system brings us a chance for rain and even a storm or two. As of now, chances for rain begin to increase Tuesday night, leading into a rainy Wednesday. It's still too early to determine how much rain this incoming system will bring the area, but it's worth noting that those in central and northern Minnesota could face an onslaught of more wintry precipitation and even snow as the system spins through the Upper Midwest. Closer to home, Wednesday's temperatures are expected to climb back into the 50s which could be warm enough to prompt a thunderstorm or two over us (non-severe), otherwise plan for rainy conditions through the day. Rain will come to an end through the overnight and lead us to another mostly sunny Thursday, however temperatures will steadily begin to return to more near-normal temps near 40 degrees by the end of the weekend.