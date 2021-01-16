StormTeam 3: Tracking A Big Temperature Swing

Noticeably cooler air has returned to the area after what could only be described as a busy week of warm temps and snowy conditions. After starting out last week with a temperature trend of 40+ degrees extending over several days, followed by a potent snow system that dropped around 4-6" on us, now we're facing more normal temperatures for this time of the year (low to mid 20s). Although there isn't anything too significant about near-normal temps, it's what's to come that will be grabbing our attention.

Tuesday will begin the "weather whiplash" as high temperatures top off in the teens. From there, a burst of above-average warmth will return as temperatures jump into the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. Immediately after, plan for some chilly conditions as Friday and Saturday see temps plummet into the teens, with below zero overnight lows expected.

There will be warning signs as winds pick up both Wednesday and Thursday. This will make an otherwise mild day feel a bit cooler while also signaling a change when it comes to the 2-day above-normal trend. The intrusion of arctic air isn't unheard of by any stretch, it's what we're used to in the Upper Midwest. What might feel strange is the sudden change from mild to cold, and that's what we need to prepare for.