StormTeam 3: Tracking 90 degree temps early this week

Enjoy the comfortable weather this weekend, because summer is going to roar to life early this week.

As the high pressure that has brought us mostly sunny skies departs late Sunday, winds will begin to shift out of the south. This will begin to funnel in heat and humidity to the region for early this week. Expect increasing clouds late Sunday as moisture builds. A small shower or storm is even possible early Monday morning.

Monday will feature high temps in the upper 80s and dew points in the upper 60s, making it a hot an humid day. Winds out of the south will be up to 15-20 mph, making it a bit of a breezy day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with some sun peaking through in the afternoon.

But this isn't the end, the summer weather peaks on Tuesday.

With high temps in the low to mid 90s, and dew points in the low 70s, Tuesday will be an incredibly sweaty day with partly sunny skies. With that much energy in the atmosphere, there is a chance for storms overnight as temperatures try and cool.

High pressure building in the upper atmosphere will create a ridge across the center of the country. With the upper Midwest at the north edge of this ridge, we can expect waves of energy to quickly roll through the area, and deliver us the occasional storm chance through the rest of the week as temps hold in the 80s.