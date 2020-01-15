Photo Gallery 2 Images
WE VISITED NORTHWOOD-KENSETT ELEMENTARY TODAY.
WE HAD A LOT OF FUN.
IF YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT THE STORMTEAM THREE TOUR IS-
IT'S AN INTERACTIVE AND EDUCATIONAL PRESENTATION ABOUT WEATHER AND WEATHER SAFETY.
WE DO A BUNCH OF EXPERIMENTS WITH THE STUDENTS AND WE ALWAYS HAVE A GOOD TIME.
IF YOU'D LIKE STORMTEAM THREE TO VISIT YOUR SCHOOL-
SEND US AN EMAIL AT WEATHER AT KIMT DOT COM.////
Related Content
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Northwood-Kensett Elementary
- Construction underway at Northwood-Kensett
- Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students
- Countdown to Kickoff: Northwood-Kensett Vikings
- Central Springs rolls, downs Northwood-Kensett
- SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
- Northwood-Kensett superintendent in running for Fort Dodge job
- Red-hot Northwood-Kensett Vikings start the season 3-0
- Former Northwood-Kensett teacher sentenced for drug possession
- Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win
Scroll for more content...