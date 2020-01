StormTeam 3 Tour at Holy Spirit Catholic School

A GLOOMY DAY IS ANYTHING BUT FOR STUDENTS AT HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC SCHOOL TODAY.

SARA, SEAN AND CHRIS BROUGHT THE STORM TEAM THREE TOUR TO A COUPLE HUNDRED ELEMENTARY KIDS.

BASICALLY WE BRING THE WEATHER INDOORS AND CREATE AN EXCITING EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.

WE TALK ABOUT THE ANATOMY OF A CLOUD-AND THEN SHOW WHAT THAT LOOKS LIKE.

THERE ARE DEMONSTRATIONS OF HOW AN UPDRAFT WORKS....BREAKING DOWN THE IN'S AND OUT'S OF SEVERE WEATHER LIKE THUNDERSTORMS.

THESE ARE ALL THE ELEMENTS WE SEE EVERY SINGLE DAY-AND THEN STORM TEAM THREE BRINGS IT TO LIFE TO EXPLAIN WHY THE WEATHER HAPPENS THE WAY IT DOES.