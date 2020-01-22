StormTeam 3 Tour at Banfield Elementary in Austin

Even the icy conditions and snow didn't stop the StormTeam 3 Tour from taking their weekly adventures on the road - this time to Banfield Elementary in Austin. 200+ students attended the Tour highlighting severe weather safety, interactive experiments, and weather trivia. If you're interested in the ST3 Tour coming to your school, send an email to weather@kimt.com.
