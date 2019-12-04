StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary in Preston

350 kids joined the StormTeam 3 Tour today at Fillmore Central Elementary School in Preston, Minnesota. The tour is an interactive weather presentation including experiments, video, and safety graphics. If you're interested in seeing the Tour at your school, email the weather staff at weather@kimt.com.
