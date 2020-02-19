Each week on Wednesday - StormTeam 3 Tour visits another school in our viewing area. Today, the team had a blast with about 100 students at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Rochester.
If you're interested in the Tour coming to your school, email weather@kimt.com.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Francis of Assisi in Rochester
- StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Pius X School in Rochester
- Rochester's Hiding Artists Tour
- StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs Elementary in Rochester
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander Elementary
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Northwood-Kensett Elementary
- State policy tour stops in Rochester
- Republican bus tour stops in Rochester
- Touring Rochester Public Schools' electric school bus
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea
Scroll for more content...