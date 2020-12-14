StormTeam 3: Total Solar Eclipse Viewed On Satellite

A total solar eclipse occurred on Monday December 14th over the South American countries of Chile and Argentina. While most of the world was unable to view this spectacular event, we were able to see it via satellite. The Moon's shadow can easily be seen cast onto the Earth Monday morning. The last total solar eclipse that occurred in the United States was on August 21st, 2017, and the next won't occur until 2024.
A total solar eclipse occurred over South America on Monday. While most of the world wasn't able to see it, we certainly could on satellite.
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 5:41 PM
