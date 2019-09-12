Clear
StormTeam 3: Tornado Watch until 10 pm

Storms could include all modes of severe weather

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

A warm front lifting northward could lead all modes of severe weather.  With the turbulence in the atmosphere, a Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the viewing area.  A few tornadoes along with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail will all be possible.  The timing will run until 10 pm tonight, then storms press outside of the area.  Expect cooler, more fall-ish weather to move back in for Friday.

Another day, another round of potentially severe storms and flooding
Community Events