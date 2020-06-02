StormTeam 3: Today's Severe Weather Update

Sunny skies, humidity, and HEAT outline our Tuesday ahead...and we can't forget about the severe weather threat. A very summer-like day is upon us as temps look to rise into the lower 90s (nearly 20 degrees above the norm!). With the heat and increasing moisture, instability will be the name of the game, which will keep things very busy this late afternoon through the evening. Very strong to severe storms are taking aim at the area as almost all of us now fall under an Enhanced Risk for severe development (3 or 5 chance, scattered to likely). The main threat of damaging winds (70+ mph) and large hail (2+" possible) remain the main focus. Tornado chances remain on the low side but we cannot rule anything out at this point. Be ready for anything. Once the storms pass, the stretch of above average days continues. Highs will remain the 80s into the next work week alongside some sunny skies and more humid days. Our next chance for showers and storms returns Thursday evening into Friday morning.