StormTeam 3: Toasty Temperatures for the weekend!

Heat and humidity are expected for the start of the weekend as temperatures top out around 90 on Saturday. With the humidity, we may see heat index values around the mid-90s. Sunday will still be hot, but less humid. With plenty of sunshine, the UV Index will be very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen to avoid serious sunburn.
Tracking some hot temperatures for the weekend as highs will be around 90.
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 7:17 PM
