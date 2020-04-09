StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

A Wind Advisory has been posted for parts of north Iowa until the evening hours this Thursday.

Winds will begin to pick up in strength during the late morning hours and last well into the night. Winds may gust to near 45 mph across Iowa with most locations in our viewing area seeing winds between 15-30 mph. To go along with the winds, temperatures will be extremely limited - topping off near 40 degrees.

The northwestern winds continue into the overnight and into Friday. Clouds will be heading out during this time which will make for a blustery start to Friday morning (temps will fall into the upper 20s). These strong winds will subside through the rest of Friday.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph possible. Passing rain and snow showers may briefly increase wind gusts to 50 to 55 mph this afternoon.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.