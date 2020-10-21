StormTeam 3: Thursday's Turbulent Thunderstorms

After a record breaking snow event Tuesday, Thursday brings thunderstorms into the mix.

An approaching warm front from the south Thursday won't quite make it to us, but it will allow for the atmosphere to squeeze out showers across the area, and even some ice to our north and west (think Mankato). Expect a cold and cloudy day with high temps in the low 40s, and on / off showers all day long. Some showers could turn into thunderstorms, with a small chance for severe weather focused along the cold front in far southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa.

If you wan't to catch some warm air, parts of southern Wisconsin will be in the 70s Thursday. That's how intense this warm front will be.

Clouds and cold hold through Friday and Saturday. Another chance for snow arrives Sunday.