StormTeam 3: Storms possible late Thursday afternoon

After a nice, warm, sunny, and calm Wednesday, our next weather maker is already on the move and heading our way fast. The whole area falls under a Slight Risk (2 of 5 chance) for severe weather development this Thursday as a triggering cold front moves in from the northwest. Most of the activity looks to ramp up this late afternoon, around 5 pm and could last into the overnight hours.

Once again, we need to be prepared for very strong to damaging winds gusts and large to very large hailstones. Luckily, the tornado threat remains very low but, as always, nothing can be completely ruled out. Minor flooding may also be possible as rain could linger into the morning hours of Friday.

Speaking of Friday, after a bit of a dreary start, sunshine will be making a comeback just in time for the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for Thursday, mid-80s for Friday, and low 80s for Saturday. Coming into the next work wee looks to remain pleasant with a few isolated shower chances here and there. Higher chances for rain return by Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 70s returning for Wednesday.