StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Temperatures are starting out dangerously cold this Wednesday morning, with some of us stepping out the door to well below zero chills. It may not seem like it but temperatures WILL be rising, not only through the midday, but through the entire day. It's only up from here, even as the sun sets. Temperatures will be increasing quickly as the sun sets thanks to an approaching warm front. This will help temps rise near 30 by 5am Thursday morning! Ultimately, temps will be leaping into the 40s for tomorrow's highs...but we still have a very chilly, and a bit breezy, Wednesday to get through. Bundle up!