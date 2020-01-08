Clear

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Wednesday is starting out dangerously cold but Thursday will be a different story

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Temperatures are starting out dangerously cold this Wednesday morning, with some of us stepping out the door to well below zero chills. It may not seem like it but temperatures WILL be rising, not only through the midday, but through the entire day. It's only up from here, even as the sun sets. Temperatures will be increasing quickly as the sun sets thanks to an approaching warm front. This will help temps rise near 30 by 5am Thursday morning! Ultimately, temps will be leaping into the 40s for tomorrow's highs...but we still have a very chilly, and a bit breezy, Wednesday to get through. Bundle up! 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -1°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Statue on domestic violence in Minnesota

Image

Studying the impact of vaping on zebrafish

Image

Parks and trails legacy grant

Image

National Dog Training Month

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/7

Community Events