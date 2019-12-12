Clear
StormTeam 3: Thursday Morning Snow Updates

The latest road conditions and snow updates for Thursday morning

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 3:55 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 3:55 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Snow will begin to move in around 5-6am this morning and similarly to Monday's snowfall it'lll be during the busy morning commute. A widespread Trace to 2" can be expected, with the highest totals coming in the further to the northeast you travel. A Winter Weather Advisory can be found just north of the viewing area. Cities like Rochester will see closer to 2" with cities like Mason City and Charles City seeing closer to 1" or less. Regardless, this snow will be falling on already slick and still-recovering roadways which means patches of ice could get covered up. Allow yourself plenty of time and stopping distance this morning. The snow will end around noon with temps staying relatively steady around the 30 degree mark. Lows overnight will fall back into the teens before rising back into the low 30s for Friday, where yet another quick burst of scattered snow/rain will be possible - timing for this looks to fall during the afternoon and evening. Snow chances linger through our Saturday as temps take another dive. By Sunday, highs will only be in the single digits but it'll kick off a cold but drier trend into the next work week.

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
