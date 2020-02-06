Clear

StormTeam 3: Thursday and Friday Snow Threat

Light snow is possible tonight through Friday with more on the way this weekend

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Snow chances are slowly, but surly, returning to the forecast and starting overnight tonight some of us could see the first few flakes. To be honest, tonight's chances for snow are minimal and accumulation, if any, will be around a trace at most. If you're traveling further west that's where you'll find some higher totals. With all of this being said, the threat for snow, although low, still remains. If any snow makes it to the ground and sticks, slick roadways will be an issue during Friday's commute. Snow chances reside through the day, so the lunch and evening commute could see a few flakes as well.

The bigger threat moves in Saturday night. A potential winter storm looks to bring several inches to the area through Sunday. Details are still scarce when it comes to timing, positioning, and overall track, so stick with KIMT for the latest!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -9°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legalizing recreational marijuana

Image

New Olmsted Medical Center Location

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday and Friday Snow Threat

Image

RCTC men's basketball stuns Western Tech

Image

Wednesday's section hockey

Image

SAW: Matt Donovan from Dodge County

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester (10 pm edition)

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/5

Image

Law Enforcement prepare for SocialICE

Image

Reactions to Senate Vote

Community Events