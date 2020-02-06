StormTeam 3: Thursday and Friday Snow Threat

Snow chances are slowly, but surly, returning to the forecast and starting overnight tonight some of us could see the first few flakes. To be honest, tonight's chances for snow are minimal and accumulation, if any, will be around a trace at most. If you're traveling further west that's where you'll find some higher totals. With all of this being said, the threat for snow, although low, still remains. If any snow makes it to the ground and sticks, slick roadways will be an issue during Friday's commute. Snow chances reside through the day, so the lunch and evening commute could see a few flakes as well.

The bigger threat moves in Saturday night. A potential winter storm looks to bring several inches to the area through Sunday. Details are still scarce when it comes to timing, positioning, and overall track, so stick with KIMT for the latest!