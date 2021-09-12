StormTeam 3: Thunderstorms possible late Monday into Monday Night

Tracking a system to build into the area on Monday, which may bring some showers and storms to the area later in the day and into the overnight hours. A few of the storms could be on the strong side and be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. The overall tornado threat is very low, but something our team will be monitoring throughout the day.

