StormTeam 3: Thunderstorm Chance Friday Amid Heat Wave

A line of severe thunderstorms has been rolling across the Dakotas all night long and into Friday morning, supported by a cold front on its backside. As these thunderstorms move into Minnesota and North Iowa, they will encounter an atmosphere will less wind shear - a normally vital component of stronger organized thunderstorms.

As such, by the time the line of storms is moving into our area around lunchtime, it will likely be on a weakening and less organized trend. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible between 11am-1pm. Temperatures warming back up into the low-mid 90s (especially likely if sunshine pokes through the clouds) early this afternoon would allow for storms to reignite between 4-7pm, but any activity would lack organization if the current status of lackluster wind shear holds.

Temperature profiles in the atmosphere are favorable for a severe wind threat, but mean nothing without wind shear to keep storms organized. Should storms be more organized at any point today (indicating a more favorable wind shear profile in the atmosphere than anticipated), a marginal risk for severe weather would possibly be issued for the area from the storm prediction center.

Temps remain hot through the weekend and next week, but we lose the humidity after today as dew points drop into the 40s by tomorrow. Sunny skies are expected straight from Saturday-Wednesday, and possibly longer.