StormTeam 3: Thundersleet

YOUR MORNING COMMUTE

On Thursday morning, a line of scattered showers and storms in central Iowa was gradually moving into north Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Temperatures near the surface will be cold enough, especially in Minnesota, for rain to freeze as it falls and turn to sleet. Be mindful of slippery roads during your morning commute.

THUNDERSTORMS AFTER SNOW?

Yes, it is a bit odd that we are discussing thunderstorms with snow still on the ground in some areas. As this wave of showers and storms works into the area today with a warm front (which won't quite make it to us), a wave of widespread thunderstorm activity can be expected late morning and just after noon thanks to much warmer temps way above the surface. Some of this thunderstorm activity could even occur when its still sleeting. Thundersleet. There's a fun word to say. This thundersleet is most likely near and north of US-14 (Rochester, Dodge Center, and Owatonna).

THE REST OF THE DAY

Rain continues through the rest of the day on/off until around 6pm. Winds will be gusting out of the north 20-30mph, and temps will only climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. After this time, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will ignite in far northeastern Iowa near Decorah and move to the southeast away from us.