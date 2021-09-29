StormTeam 3: Three Things To Know For Wednesday

Heading into Wednesday, summer continues its week long vacation in the region as temperatures will once more settle into the 80s. Temperatures will gradually get warmer from East to West with regions along the Mississippi staying towards the lower 80s. Areas along and West of I-35 are likely to see mid to even upper 80s. Locally, lower to mid 80s are on the menu.

Into the second half of the day on Wednesday, expect clouds to build on in. Areas along the Mississippi will stay mostly clear through the day. Blue skies will still be noticeable, but fair weather cumulus should begin to develop ahead of the approaching rain chances.

Following Wednesday, rain chances increase moving into Thursday.