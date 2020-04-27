StormTeam 3: This Week's Rain Chances

Scattered showers and isolated storms will kick off our Monday, moving through rather quickly before heading out before the afternoon hours. A few storms will be possible during this time, but severe weather is not expected. As the activity moves out, partly sunny skies away and will help boost temps into the 70s! This warmer weather will play a roll coming into Tuesday as clouds build back in overnight. Rain chances, alongside a few storms, will return for Tuesday morning. Although most of the area could see just general thunderstorms (brief moments of heavy rain, lightning and thunder), the southeast could see more of a severe threat. Rain chances will slip into Wednesday as temperatures go down. Wednesday sees isolated to scattered chances with a declining storm threat due to highs in the 50s.