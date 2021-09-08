StormTeam 3: The overall outlook for the fall season is mild!

It's September now and I think most of us a ready for some cooler weather! While we will see plenty of cool days throughout the fall season, the overall temperature outlook is showing us to be milder than normal. Now this means that when you look at the 3 month season as a whole, it's warmer than normal, but we'll likely still see plenty of days with colder than normal conditions as well. It's typical to see plenty of ups and downs with temperatures during the next few months as we'll start seeing more cold fronts move across the region, so there will still be days with highs in the 80s, but also likely to see days with highs in the 40s/50s as well.